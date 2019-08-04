As Sasol LTD (SSL) Stock Declined, Aperio Group Cut by $991,380 Its Position; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Harvey Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $8.49 Million

Aperio Group Llc decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc sold 33,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 306,100 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 339,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 102,131 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 12/03/2018 – Long-Term Marketing Agreement Between Sasol and HELM AG; 09/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 Sasol Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – ENTERED LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED CHEMICAL AND ENERGY MULTINATIONAL SASOL SOUTH AFRICA; 12/03/2018 – LONG-TERM MARKETING PACT BETWEEN SASOL & HELM AG; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J -DEAL IN ORDER FOR AYO TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE A SET OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO SASOL; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF AYO TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Sasol 9-Months Saleable Mining Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 06/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – SHAREHOLDERS OF SASOL AT MEETING HELD ON FRIDAY, 17 NOVEMBER 2017 APPROVED A TRANSACTION KNOWN AS SASOL KHANYISA TRANSACTION

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc analyzed 160,209 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 30,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 190,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.84. About 12.64 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 60 shares. Savant Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 17,099 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,869 shares. Franklin Street Nc reported 49,772 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 75,197 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.57% or 4.01M shares in its portfolio. Thomas White Ltd reported 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eaton Vance accumulated 3.48 million shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Carroll Associate Inc holds 0.09% or 18,377 shares. Middleton Ma reported 7,883 shares stake. Assets Investment Limited Liability Co has 72,600 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Inc holds 12,641 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The has 614,610 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: "Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com" on July 31, 2019

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $208.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 16,390 shares to 38,065 shares, valued at $5.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.