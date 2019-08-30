As Sasol LTD (SSL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Has Cut Its Position; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 46.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 5,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 6,820 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 12,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $364.91. About 1.48M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BA: U.S. military Osprey emergency landing; 09/05/2018 – NO SAFER WAY TO MOVE THAN TO FLY: BOEING CEO MUILENBURG; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Exceeded Targets Related to CEO Muilenburg’s Compensation, Resulting in 187% Performance Score; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SERVICES UNIT’S SALES GROWING AT 8% PACE VS. 6% IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – BEIJING LEASING COMPANY TO PROVIDE FINANCE LEASING TO COMPANY IN RELATION TO ONE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Boeing and KLX Have Agreed That Any Such Liability Would Be Borne by KLXE; 27/04/2018 – Better battery packaging on planes overlooks other safety concerns – airlines; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 90.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 61,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 6,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 68,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 156,717 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video); 19/04/2018 – Correct: Sasol 9-Months Saleable Mining Production Up 3% from Prior Year; 28/05/2018 – Union may strike over black employees’ share plan at S.Africa’s Sasol -state mediator; 23/05/2018 – Sasol Inzalo Public (RF) Limited Joint Announcement Regarding Results Of Free Share Allocation; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON REVENUE AND EARNINGS OF AYO TECHNOLOGY; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SEES UPPER END OF GAS OUTPUT GUIDANCE OF 114-118 BSCF; 08/05/2018 – SASOL CO-CEO STEPHEN CORNELL COMMENTS IN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 06/03/2018 Sasol Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Appoints Independent Non-Executive Director; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Lower Gas Volumes Produced Due to Less New Wells Completed

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 533,407 shares to 700,707 shares, valued at $19.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF) by 35,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 878,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingclub Corp (NYSE:LC).

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 518 shares to 10,187 shares, valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,638 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 1,127 shares. Strategic Ltd Liability holds 0.78% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,264 shares. Dsc Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 1,122 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Credit Agricole S A reported 6,205 shares. Moreover, Contravisory Inv Mngmt has 0.02% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 0.43% or 6,036 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Lc holds 2.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 80,197 shares. Harvey Capital has invested 2.93% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gemmer Asset Limited Com accumulated 579 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Churchill Management Corporation, a California-based fund reported 160,747 shares. 62,150 are owned by Edgar Lomax Va. S&Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,904 were reported by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 25,859 shares. Finance Counselors Inc has 28,961 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 37.85 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

