As Sasol LTD Sponsored Adr (SSL) Stock Price Declined, Greenleaf Trust Cut by $478,350 Its Position; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Increased Teradata (TDC) Holding by $34.18 Million

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 1103.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 794,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 866,971 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.84 million, up from 72,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 1.46M shares traded or 23.27% up from the average. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2018 Rev $2.15B-$2.18B; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees 2Q Adj EPS 17c-Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA 1Q REV. $506M, EST. $496.4M; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.15 BLN TO $2.18 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Teradata 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’; 27/03/2018 – Overstock.com Uses Teradata Path Analysis to Boost its Customer Journey Analytics; 03/05/2018 – Teradata Sees FY EPS 58c-EPS 64c

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr (SSL) by 46.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 15,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 17,989 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 33,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Sasol Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.01. About 232,089 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Performance Chemicals Sales Volumes to Remain Within Previous 2%-3% Guided Growth Range; 21/05/2018 – AYO TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LTD AYOJ.J -DEAL IN ORDER FOR AYO TECHNOLOGY TO PROVIDE AND MANAGE A SET OF PRODUCTS AND SERVICES TO SASOL; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON 11 SOUTH AFRICAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING CONFIRMATION OF SOVEREIGN RATING AT BAA3 STABLE; 08/05/2018 – Sasol’s Stephen Russell Says Crude Will Be Pretty Volatile for Quite Some Time (Video); 20/04/2018 – Sasol Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SASOL INZALO SAYS SUSPENSION ON SIPBEE SHRS TO BE LIFTED JUNE 1; 15/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Emerging Markets Adds FirstRand, Exits Sasol

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold TDC shares while 80 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 111.77 million shares or 0.03% less from 111.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Fin Inc holds 0% or 12 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.02% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And holds 12,500 shares. Destination Wealth invested 0% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Lapides Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 98,300 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 192,661 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al has 0.05% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 30,021 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 19,359 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 275 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 204,971 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Llc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Gam Holdings Ag stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Principal Finance Group reported 0.02% stake.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teradata Appoints Kathy Cullen-Cote as Chief Human Resources Officer – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Teradata Announces 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release Date – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Teradata Appoints Scott Brown as Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Teradata Stock Fell Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Teradata Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 172,135 shares to 27,141 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 364,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 774,213 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $347,603 activity.

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3,385 shares to 6,205 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,382 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 26 – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Sandstorm Gold (USA) Q1 Results: What We Learned – The Motley Fool Canada” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sasol’s new Louisiana cracker starting up but LDPE plant faces delays – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sasol +3% as half-year profit jumps – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into KLA-Tencor Corporation (KLAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.