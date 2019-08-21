As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Increased Stake; York Capital Management Global Advisors Decreased Its Holding in F M C (FMC) by $53.64 Million as Share Value Rose

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 47.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc sold 705,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The hedge fund held 773,295 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.41 million, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 184,560 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.91; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $5.20-$5.60 View; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Lithium Performing Very Well in 1Q, Driven by Strong Market Conditions; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.17B; 18/04/2018 – FMC GlobalSat, e3 Systems Sign Certified Distribution Agreement; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Gilberto Antoniazzi Financial Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 27/04/2018 – FMC CEO Malott Thwarted Raiders by Loading Up Company With Debt; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP “PRETTY SURE” OF LITHIUM PRICE INCREASES IN 2018 AND 2019, REFLECTS ANNUAL PRICE ESCALATION IN ITS CONTRACTS, INDUSTRY SUPPLY-DEMAND OUTLOOK – CEO; 21/04/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE SAYS SELLS SOUND INPATIENT PHYSICIANS HOLDINGS FOR $2.15 BLN

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.85. About 1.36 million shares traded or 9.75% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD); 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90B and $4.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 783,534 shares to 575,000 shares, valued at $100.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.16 million activity. The insider Barry Richard bought $159,250.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 135,852 shares to 593,790 shares, valued at $17.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.