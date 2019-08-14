As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Blackrock Has Cut Its Holding by $78.30 Million; As Netflix (NFLX) Shares Declined, Holder Ctc Has Lowered Position by $32.76 Million

Ctc Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 27.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc sold 92,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 241,266 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.03 million, down from 333,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $13.25 during the last trading session, reaching $299.03. About 5.00M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 30/05/2018 – Shopping is evolving from buying to subscribing, led by Netflix, Spotify and Stitch Fix: #CodeCon; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 02/05/2018 – SSRN-Stanf [Reg]: Another Netflix Disruption: A Transparent Board; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 21/05/2018 – Obamas sign multi-year deal with Netflix; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Variety: Joel Edgerton to Star With Timothee Chalamet in Netflix’s King Henry V Film; 21/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: Obamas Reach Deal With Netflix To Produce Variety Of Content

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 13.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 657,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 4.19M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499.08 million, down from 4.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $123.62. About 781,722 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MYONEXUS THERAPEUTICS; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 214,446 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma holds 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 2,080 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Ltd holds 992,371 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 4,019 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co Incorporated reported 35 shares. Putnam Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 30,391 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 40,842 shares. Baldwin Management Ltd invested 0.12% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Ltd reported 845,168 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated reported 3 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd stated it has 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 92,625 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc), New York-based fund reported 7 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250 on Monday, August 12.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 708,261 shares to 67.30 million shares, valued at $358.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesis Energy LP (NYSE:GEL) by 83,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 71.20 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipath Series B S&P500 Vix (Put) by 4,344 shares to 4,573 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 1,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 383 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moors Cabot has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,310 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,000 shares. Washington Trust Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ls Invest Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,717 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 10,464 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Strategic Ltd Liability Company stated it has 646 shares. The New York-based J Goldman & Limited Partnership has invested 1.13% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Atika Management Lc holds 32,000 shares or 2.32% of its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Company Il holds 10,839 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hitchwood Cap LP accumulated 250,000 shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc accumulated 274 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Oppenheimer & Incorporated reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.