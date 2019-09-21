As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Value Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Decreased by $1.90 Million Its Position; Wesbanco Bank Increases Stake in Prudential Financial (PRU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 57.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 10,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 29,887 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, up from 18,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $89.08. About 2.99M shares traded or 36.97% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 17/04/2018 – KEN POLIZIANI NAMED PGIM’S CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, TO LEAD GLOBAL BRAND GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Brandon Warren of Indianapolis, Indiana named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 17/04/2018 – JERSEY CITY RENEWS $208M GOVT PLAN WITH PRUDENTIAL RETIREMENT; 30/04/2018 – William Winslow of Raleigh, North Carolina named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii Renews Agreement With Prudential Retirement to Manage $2.4 B Plan; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 12,500 shares as the company's stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 8,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $82.51. About 1.27 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 13,200 shares to 31,800 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 315,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (Etf) (Call) (IWM).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.99 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W, worth $173,480. INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million worth of stock or 16,252 shares. $219,950 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp reported 18,732 shares stake. Endurant Mgmt Lp owns 3,753 shares. The New York-based Fagan Inc has invested 0.38% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). World Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,767 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 89,095 are held by Millennium Mngmt Ltd. Art Advsr Ltd Company holds 8,700 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 15,598 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,399 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 56 shares. First Light Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.06% stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Co holds 1,876 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Partner Fund LP invested in 546,786 shares. Moreover, Piedmont Advisors Inc has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold PRU shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Umb Bank N A Mo invested in 8,783 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 0.14% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 254,261 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust reported 32,089 shares stake. Moreover, Next Financial Grp Inc has 0.06% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 120,539 were reported by Country Club Trust Company Na. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 24,165 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd invested in 817,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 352,658 shares. Cordasco Fincl Network, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,100 shares. Accuvest Glob Advisors stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ima Wealth stated it has 0% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.03% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 100,270 shares. Farmers Financial Bank reported 1,473 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Co Pa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 5,892 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26M and $2.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 23,040 shares to 652,560 shares, valued at $50.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 96,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,931 shares, and cut its stake in Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS).

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $627,600 was made by Lowrey Charles F on Monday, September 9. $300,648 worth of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) was bought by FALZON ROBERT on Monday, September 9.

