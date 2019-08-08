As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Venbio Select Advisor Has Cut Holding by $9.52 Million; Morgan Stanley (MS) Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Raised Its Position by $708,036 as Valuation Declined

Venbio Select Advisor Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.43 million, down from 1.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venbio Select Advisor Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.39% or $7.66 during the last trading session, reaching $134.6. About 1.71 million shares traded or 54.36% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 16,858 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 113,258 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 96,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $41.19. About 2.59 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. Equity Offerings Down 7.8% This Year, Morgan Stanley Leads; 18/04/2018 – Gorman hails ‘exceptional’ trading as Morgan Stanley posts record profits; 19/04/2018 – Derivati, Morgan Stanley e altri imputati contestano giurisdizione Corte Conti; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says China Not Playing Tit-for-Tat Game (Video); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Non-Compensation Expenses 25% of Net Revenue; 24/04/2018 – CCI’s Singapore-based executive director of light ends leaving; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 23/05/2018 – Casey Morgan Elevated to Sr. Business Development at the Vortex Companies and Will Relocate to Florida; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 692,684 were accumulated by Geode Capital Lc. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Stanley, Alabama-based fund reported 2,168 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Lc holds 100 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 86,986 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Aperio Gp Limited owns 8,627 shares. Granite Point Cap Management Lp has 20,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,574 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1,375 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Avoro Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 6.16% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares. Dana Invest Advisors stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Venbio Select Advisor Llc, which manages about $380.08M and $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc by 269,823 shares to 10.53M shares, valued at $100.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 5,402 shares to 51,650 shares, valued at $9.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 77,975 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,273 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).