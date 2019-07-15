As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Price Declined, Senator Investment Group LP Has Upped Its Position; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Cut Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) Position by $6.92 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Manage (BAM) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 150,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.01M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.27M, down from 3.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Manage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 17/04/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Brookfield lines up financing for planned $15-billion GGP deal; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned tower; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 21/03/2018 – LCM Partners and Brookfield Asset Management enter into strategic partnership; 19/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield lines up heavyweight backers for financing of GGP deal; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 21/03/2018 – GLP and Brookfield Establish 50:50 Joint Venture to Develop and Operate Rooftop Solar Projects on Logistics and Commercial Rooftops in China; 03/04/2018 – Mint: Brookfield in final stages of talks to acquire ICICI Tower in Hyderabad; 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 14,281 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $34.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 21,928 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,437 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ).

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Build America Mutual Announces S&P Global Ratings Affirms BAM’s AA Rating and Stable Outlook – Business Wire” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “What Is It To Be A Canadian Dividend Investor? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brookfield set to make offer for stake in India’s Suzlon – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield near $585M solar deal for 50% stake in X-Elio – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Positive Expression Results from the Casimersen (SRP-4045) Arm of the ESSENCE Study – GlobeNewswire” on March 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/25/2019: ABMD,SRPT,NK,MDWD – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What’s Wrong With Sarepta Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta up 8%, Piper sees 60% upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $24.19 million activity. 30,000 shares were sold by Howton David T, worth $4.20M on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm holds 0.01% or 214,446 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 8,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 10.96M shares or 0.16% of the stock. 12,683 were reported by Shell Asset. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.51% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 48,140 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 30,031 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,019 shares. Cadian Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 2.84% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Naples Glob Ltd has 2,000 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company owns 6.19 million shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,023 shares. Korea Invest invested in 0.02% or 40,700 shares. Lord Abbett Lc has 0.13% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 323,308 shares.