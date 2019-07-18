As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Shares Declined, Sands Capital Management Lifted Its Stake by $62.16 Million; As Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stock Declined, Corvex Management LP Has Raised Stake

Sands Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc bought 522,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $431.12 million, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $152.75. About 228,910 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA TO SUBMIT NDA FOR ACCELERATED OK FOR GOLODIRSEN; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 684.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 13.69 million shares as the company's stock declined 10.71% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 15.69M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $402.68M, up from 2.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 2.11M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 19.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.68% the S&P500.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. The insider Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10M. The insider Howton David T sold $4.20 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Group Public Limited Com invested in 37,431 shares. Pitcairn has 2,019 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.09% or 92,861 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 121,420 shares in its portfolio. Trellus Mgmt Co Limited Com holds 0.57% or 2,500 shares in its portfolio. Qvt Fin LP reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Advsr Asset Management has 3,811 shares. Earnest Partners Limited owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 31 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont accumulated 8 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.12% or 1.01M shares in its portfolio. Profund Lc owns 18,466 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 2,113 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 7,200 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 164,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atika Management has invested 2.18% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $32.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 484,246 shares to 6.27M shares, valued at $1.55B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 93,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd reported 16,617 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Moreover, Shell Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 554,325 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Com reported 16,300 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 54,219 shares. Group One Trading LP stated it has 109,412 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Lc accumulated 200 shares. 73 are owned by James. Utah Retirement owns 94,574 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 12,389 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 430,936 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 0.03% invested in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) for 96,811 shares. Dupont Management Corp reported 16,716 shares stake. Horan Advsr Ltd Com owns 750 shares.