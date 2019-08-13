As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Price Rose, Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Its Holding; Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shareholder Oak Ridge Investments Has Lowered Position as Valuation Rose

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 1,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 60,217 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.00M, down from 61,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $10.19 during the last trading session, reaching $336.51. About 759,225 shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta Beauty, Inc; 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 4,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 41,649 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 45,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $124.14. About 1.49M shares traded or 22.95% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Of Vermont holds 8 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Com holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,964 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 36 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 230,010 shares. 1.01M are held by Jennison Assoc Limited. Georgia-based Synovus Corp has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 4,839 are held by Piedmont Advsr Inc. Panagora Asset Mngmt has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust invested 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt stated it has 356 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 254,302 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Blair William And Il stated it has 19,143 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 3 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dana Advsr stated it has 22,387 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04B and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc Com by 27,228 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 413,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc Com.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Tanked on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SRPT June 28th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,000 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Oppenheimer And Communications holds 0.03% or 3,518 shares. Envestnet Asset accumulated 48,577 shares. Tru Communications Of Vermont holds 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 15 shares. Winslow Asset Incorporated holds 1.62% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 22,149 shares. Inv Management Of Virginia Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,092 shares. Tcw Gru Incorporated accumulated 1.13% or 337,024 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 84,045 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 3,134 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,384 shares. 7,134 are owned by Paloma Prns Mngmt. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund owns 1,120 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 181 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Llc. Btc Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% or 796 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 84,896 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

Oak Ridge Investments Llc, which manages about $4.04 billion and $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Penumbra Inc Com by 27,228 shares to 59,913 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 16,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: GDOT, ULTA, DDD – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ULTA August 30th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Prime & AWS Momentum Aid Amazon’s (AMZN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: SEE, ULTA, XOM – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 26, 2019.