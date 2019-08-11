As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Price Rose, Highline Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $37.10 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Share Price Declined While Community Financial Services Group Has Decreased Its Position

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 250.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 311,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97M, up from 124,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $126.11. About 2.09M shares traded or 73.83% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 55C; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19M, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Russia lawmakers draft list of U.S. imports that could be banned; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – BOARD HAS ALSO APPROVED A ONE-TIME WAIVER OF ITS DIRECTOR RETIREMENT POLICY IN ORDER TO NOMINATE DUBERSTEIN FOR RE-ELECTION AS A DIRECTOR; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes on Southwest flight; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Contract an Extension of the DLA/Boeing Captains of Industry Program; 09/05/2018 – Europeans work to save Iran deal, and business, after Trump pulls out; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 02/05/2018 – BOEING WORKING ON NEW SPACE VEHICLES LIKE PHANTOM EXP W/ DARPA

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13.

