As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Value Rose, Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Upped by $892,500 Its Stake; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Its Position by $3.39 Million as Stock Price Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 79.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 66,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 17,517 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 83,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $50.49. About 3.03M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: (AP) Southwest opposed FAA recommendation to inspect fan blades like one that snapped during fatal; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 17/04/2018 – Southwest CEO Faces Test as Deadly Accident Mars Safety Record; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE AND WINDOW: FAA; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Passenger Revenue Yield Fell 2.8%; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT FRIDAY; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines To Begin Service to Four Hawaiian Airports; 03/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines lntends To Serve Hawaii Nonstop From California Airports In Oakland, San Diego, San Jose, & Sacramento; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 2.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 334,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.87M, up from 327,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.52% or $9.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 6.00M shares traded or 404.68% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Golodirsen; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $652.32 million for 10.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00 million and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc by 27,212 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $23.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 69,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

