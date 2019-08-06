As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Value Rose, Highline Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Jbf Capital Has Raised Its Holding

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 2.05 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS LEADERSHIP WILL REPORT INTO FRITO-LAY NORTH AMERICA; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 20/03/2018 – World Water Day: PepsiCo and The Nature Conservancy Announce New Water Conservation Projects in Southwestern States; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Forex Having Neutral Impact on 2018 Revenue, EPS

Highline Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 250.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc bought 311,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 436,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.97 million, up from 124,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $142.39. About 305,556 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss $35.4M; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE PACT TO INCL DUCHENNE MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY STUDY; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CARS, NCI, SRPT – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sarepta Stock Up Almost 40% This Year So Far: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “ICER, advocates prep for tense meeting on Sarepta’s Duchenne drugs – Boston Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sectoral Asset Management owns 128,098 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 4,019 shares. Gsa Prtnrs Llp holds 2,597 shares. Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company Nj holds 5,587 shares. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 8,000 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 0.14% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Lord Abbett & Com Ltd accumulated 0.13% or 323,308 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv accumulated 32 shares. Wolverine Asset Management has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Invesco holds 0.04% or 1.03M shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Susquehanna Gru Llp has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.14% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 260,790 shares.

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04 billion and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 241,183 shares to 277,183 shares, valued at $11.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 61,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,288 shares, and cut its stake in Regenxbio Inc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pepsico, Inc. (PEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley calls PepsiCo good, Coca-Cola better – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.62% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guyasuta Advsr Inc has invested 3.2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Blair William And Il owns 302,412 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 13.54 million shares or 0.99% of the stock. First Mercantile Tru invested in 26,952 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Renaissance Lc, New York-based fund reported 7.19 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 2% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 2,392 are held by Sun Life Financial Inc. Cadinha And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.18% or 7,627 shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.72% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Spinnaker Tru reported 41,204 shares stake. 12,683 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Llc. 23,781 are held by Foster & Motley. Gabalex Mngmt Lc has 100,000 shares. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.15% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Jbf Capital Inc, which manages about $747.05 million and $560.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci United Kingdom by 20,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 20,652 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bluelinx Hldgs Inc Cmn.