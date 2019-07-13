As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Value Declined, Westfield Capital Management Company LP Boosted Its Stake by $4.33 Million; Heritage Investors Management Has Increased Fedex (FDX) Holding by $948,802 as Valuation Declined

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 7.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 5,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,611 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.35 million, up from 68,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.00% or $4.87 during the last trading session, reaching $167.47. About 3.22M shares traded or 48.05% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – Global Saskatoon: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – Strong economy, higher rates lift FedEx quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – KMSS FOX 33: #BREAKING: A package headed to #Austin exploded at a San Antonio FedEx facility. The FBI says this #explosion; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 25% TO 26% IN FISCAL 2019; 20/03/2018 – Second Package Is Found From Same Sender as Bomb at FedEx Facility Near Austin; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 16/04/2018 – FedEx Freight President & CEO Michael L. Ducker To Retire August 15; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – SECOND PACKAGE IS FOUND AT FEDEX OFFICE IN SCHERTZ, TEXAS, THAT POLICE BELIEVE IS LOADED WITH AN EXPLOSIVE DEVICE – SAN ANTONIO POLICE CHIEF; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 36,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 291,487 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.74 million, up from 255,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $156.1. About 962,730 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 26/04/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS CEO DOUGLAS INGRAM’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $56.9 MLN — SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 12/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS PLAN TO SUBMIT A NDA (NDA) FOR ACC; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Mngmt Co owns 0.53% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,545 shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 239,675 shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 5,757 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Lincoln Natl accumulated 0.02% or 2,623 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,172 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Girard Prtnrs holds 3,951 shares. Caprock Gp accumulated 7,914 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Communications accumulated 9,555 shares. Hamel Inc has invested 0.2% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Td Mgmt Llc accumulated 3,613 shares. Howard Cap Management reported 1.9% stake. Smith Moore And invested 0.16% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cornerstone Incorporated has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Covey Advsr Limited Com owns 1.49% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 6,117 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,200 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $419,160 activity.

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74B and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,347 shares to 156,959 shares, valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,997 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $24.19 million activity. Mahatme Sandesh had sold 65,000 shares worth $9.43 million. Howton David T had sold 30,000 shares worth $4.20 million.