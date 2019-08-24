As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Senator Investment Group LP Lifted Its Position; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Holder Tygh Capital Management Lowered Holding by $1.16 Million as Stock Price Rose

Senator Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 86.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp bought 173,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 373,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75 million shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA 1Q CASH & OTHER $1.0B; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck

Tygh Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc sold 165,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.86% . The institutional investor held 366,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 532,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Omnova Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.22M market cap company. It closed at $10.06 lastly. It is down 8.15% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Fourth Consecutive Year of Adjusted EPS Growth; 05/03/2018 OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 8-K 2018-03-05; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c; 17/04/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 23rd Straight Gain

Tygh Capital Management Inc, which manages about $521.11M and $568.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 35,636 shares to 84,735 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pluralsight Inc A by 13,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,205 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold OMN shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 39.16 million shares or 0.15% less from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Com Ny owns 0.01% invested in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) for 7,140 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 3,900 shares. Pitcairn Co has invested 0.02% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Prudential Fincl Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 67,446 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 9,114 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 3.27M shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp invested in 0.01% or 4.39M shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 557,511 shares. New York-based Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.2% in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 56,464 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 201,762 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Geode Capital Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN). Aqr Mngmt Lc invested in 286,736 shares or 0% of the stock. Financial Bank Of America De owns 47,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 26,430 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OMN) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. OMN’s profit will be $11.66 million for 9.67 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 116.67% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. 1,300 shares were bought by Barry Richard, worth $159,250.

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 337,000 shares to 363,000 shares, valued at $102.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.50 million shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.