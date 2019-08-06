As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding; As United Parcel Service (UPS) Shares Rose, Holder M Holdings Securities Has Trimmed by $475,080 Its Holding

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 15.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 20,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 111,952 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, down from 132,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $143.1. About 873,192 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and lnvitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

M Holdings Securities Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc sold 4,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 4,428 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $495,000, down from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 3.99 million shares traded or 17.22% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in; 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 36 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 240,000 shares. Georgia-based Voya Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Bamco owns 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 656 shares. Alyeska Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Us Bank & Trust De reported 1,028 shares. Nomura invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 3,300 were reported by Baldwin Mgmt Limited Company. Lmr Partners Llp owns 26,626 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 673,273 shares. The Michigan-based Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Trust Of Vermont holds 8 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 7,241 shares. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,199 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited reported 3.47% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.08 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.42 from last year’s $-0.66 per share. After $-1.07 actual EPS reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.93% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “40 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sarepta Soars As Pfizer’s DMD Prospects Languish – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sarepta Therapeutics to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments on August 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Focus On Earnings Deluge, Mid-Year Clinical Trial Readouts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY) by 17,991 shares to 536,832 shares, valued at $33.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Electric Co (NYSE:EE) by 47,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur invested in 0.04% or 2,800 shares. Moreover, Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has 0.83% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 54,525 shares. Hollencrest Cap has 5.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 361,144 shares. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 16.01M shares. Blume Cap Mngmt invested in 120 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fil Limited reported 665,871 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors Lc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,463 shares. Hyman Charles D owns 3,904 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 10,718 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 4,614 shares. Frontier Invest Mngmt invested in 46,235 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brinker Cap Inc accumulated 0.25% or 57,875 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Co reported 0.99% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (DBEF) by 15,258 shares to 191,246 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 29,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Today’s pickup: Furniture logistics climbing China tariff learning curve; Walmart takes first step to integrate e-commerce, brick-and-mortar – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant For Third-Party Logistics, North America – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UPS: Recent Fears Appear To Have Been Overblown – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) – FMCSA To Delay Compliance Deadlines For Driver Training Rule – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.