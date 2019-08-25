As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Moore Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake; Harvey Investment Co Increased Its Wabtec (WAB) Holding

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 38.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 4,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 7,750 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $924,000, down from 12,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis pays $9 billion for gene therapy company; Merck’s Keytruda scores a win; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT, BUY-OUT OPTION WITH MYONEXUS; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.1% Position in Sarepta; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 08/05/2018 – NEON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED IN CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING PERSONAL CANCER VACCINE NEO-PV-01 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) AND CHEMOTHERAPY; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 07/05/2018 – SAREPTA, INVITAE EXPAND PACT TO INCL MUSCULAR DYSTROPHY

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 29.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 56,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 245,341 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.09 million, up from 188,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 2.51 million shares traded or 19.49% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 03/04/2018 – DOJ REQUIRES KNORR,WABTEC TO END PACTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR STAFF; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 20/04/2018 – General Electric is in discussions to sell its rail business to Wabtec, according to multiple reports Friday; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE merges transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 23/04/2018 – Post-Gazette: GE is said in talks to unload rail unit in deal with Wilmerding-based Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – Wabtec is a manufacturer of locomotives, freight cars and other rail-related products

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. Shares for $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Another trade for 16.97M shares valued at $1.19 billion was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO. 8,000 shares valued at $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2,690 shares to 115,004 shares, valued at $21.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,554 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Grp Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 59,687 were accumulated by Azimuth Management Limited Liability Com. Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hsbc Public Ltd has 581,654 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Stifel Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Hudock Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 101 shares. Private Ocean Ltd accumulated 26 shares. Franklin Res invested in 202,370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Platinum Investment Management stated it has 54,855 shares. Blume Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). 7,989 were reported by Nordea Inv Management Ab. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $3.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 25,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $3.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of stock.

