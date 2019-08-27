As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Meeder Asset Management Boosted Holding by $314,636; Jump Trading Cut Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.53 Million

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 103.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 2,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 5,209 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $620,000, up from 2,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $92.84. About 791,276 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE…; 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA MAKES UPFRONT PAYMENT $60M; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Plan to Submit a New Drug Application (NDA) for Accelerated Approval of Golodirsen (SRP-4053) in; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Rev $64.6M; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 69.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 26,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 11,684 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $691,000, down from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 7.14 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/05/2018 – A security researcher said data from LocationSmart could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile cwustomers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.11; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 31/05/2018 – Duo Security Enhances Zero-Trust Security Platform With Analytics-Based Threat Detection; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 30/05/2018 – New survey from Hum by Verizon suggests 41 percent of drivers struggle to stay focused during the summer more than any other time of year; 20/04/2018 – VERIZON SAYS HAS ‘BEEN PROACTIVELY AND CONSTRUCTIVELY WORKING’ WITH JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR SEVERAL MONTHS REGARDING INQUIRY -SPOKESMAN; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss Renews Agreement to Power Verizon Cloud; 18/04/2018 – OATH SAYS K. GURU GOWRAPPAN WILL JOIN COMPANY AS PRESIDENT AND COO; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204,324 were reported by Uss Mngmt Limited. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Blair William & Il reported 725,893 shares. Oarsman holds 2.26% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 80,622 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has invested 0.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lvw Advisors Lc reported 1.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Nippon Life Insur holds 1.06 million shares. State Teachers Retirement invested in 6.52 million shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 781,685 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Cv Starr & Trust invested in 150,000 shares or 3.9% of the stock. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 1.10M shares. Columbia Asset holds 1.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 76,622 shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Lp holds 51,022 shares. Paradigm Fincl Ltd Co stated it has 7,893 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Horrell Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.94% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 31,167 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,199 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Geode Cap Management Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 692,684 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 8,000 shares. Fil Limited accumulated 1.23M shares. 225,754 were reported by Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. C World Wide Holding A S owns 25,329 shares. Cambridge Research reported 4,661 shares. Intll Gru reported 1,550 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Blair William And Il holds 19,143 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 67,165 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Services holds 17,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 3,811 shares. Stanley stated it has 2,168 shares.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85B and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 4,384 shares to 656 shares, valued at $137,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 17,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,812 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Co/The (NYSE:MOS).