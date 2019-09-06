As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Raised by $39.15 Million Its Holding; Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Shareholder Coastline Trust Co Lowered Its Holding by $551,460 as Market Valuation Rose

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 6.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 2,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.54M, down from 29,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89M shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77 million, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.73% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $85.7. About 1.33 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Llc reported 2,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Shell Asset Management reported 12,683 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Apis Advisors Limited Liability Co invested in 10,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tiverton Asset Management holds 1,257 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 16,647 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 40,593 shares. Waddell Reed owns 1.05M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 80 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has 31,970 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 43,431 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 57 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. INGRAM DOUGLAS S also bought $2.00M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 39,000 shares to 211,000 shares, valued at $73.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 281,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,459 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays High Y (JNK) by 15,180 shares to 26,830 shares, valued at $965,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares 0 (SHYG) by 9,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,580 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13B for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Horizon Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 1,525 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt owns 300 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Motco has 25,552 shares. Moreover, Westover Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 3.06% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 21,492 shares. Barnett & Company, Tennessee-based fund reported 21,766 shares. Nuwave Management Limited Liability holds 0% or 10 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Limited Com holds 784 shares. Montag A & Associates Inc reported 1,006 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 735 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 587,988 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi, Germany-based fund reported 77,523 shares. Foster Motley holds 12,619 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Thomas White holds 0.23% or 4,631 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Co Il stated it has 310,907 shares or 3.02% of all its holdings.

