As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding by $39.15 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Mitchell Capital Management Co Raised Holding by $382,700

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 7,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77M, up from 6,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $880.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $4.53 during the last trading session, reaching $1838.04. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 03/04/2018 – Amazon’s contract with the Postal Service runs out in October and could be a short-term win for Trump; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 26/05/2018 – Good point made here: Trump is looking to save Chinese jobs by bailing out ZTE and costing US jobs by attacking Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Examining Amazon’s Ambitious 2018 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Millennial Esports’ Eden Games Amongst First Studios to Integrate Amazon GameOn; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t Alone as Transport Costs Climb in Broader Pickup; 07/05/2018 – Tim Stone, Longtime Amazon Executive, to Join Snap as CFO Starting May 16; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 25/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77M, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 718,528 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE; 04/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barrons.com; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 20/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS REPORTS LAUNCH OF ROUTE 79, DUCHENNE SCHOL; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat

Since August 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.38 million activity. $219,950 worth of stock was bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. Barry Richard had bought 1,300 shares worth $159,250.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $78.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 2.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.97 million shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.15% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Cadian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 610,546 shares or 2.84% of all its holdings. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 2,000 shares. 50,312 were accumulated by Elk Creek Limited Co. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 856,246 are owned by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 8,574 shares. Glenmede Na reported 2,113 shares stake. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 2,000 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,964 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc accumulated 1,988 shares. Nicholas Invest Prtn Limited Partnership invested in 55,791 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust stated it has 132 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De owns 432,021 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10,922 shares to 60,290 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 35,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,104 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Windward Mgmt Ca holds 6.4% or 28,100 shares in its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 0.02% or 17 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 0.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 60,194 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advisors reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Of Vermont holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,524 shares. Bragg Advisors Inc reported 3,225 shares. Bar Harbor Svcs reported 0.28% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Adi Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,299 were reported by Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd. Davis R M Incorporated holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,719 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 0.5% or 5,191 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T accumulated 24,712 shares. Goodwin Daniel L invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 21,800 shares or 1.94% of the stock.

