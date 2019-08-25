As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $39.15 Million; As 3 M Co (MMM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Decreased by $935,226 Its Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 116.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 329,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 610,546 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.77M, up from 281,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $93.61. About 1.75 million shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $81

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in 3 M Co (MMM) by 72.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The hedge fund held 1,734 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360,000, down from 6,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in 3 M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.12 million shares traded or 40.48% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 09/04/2018 – 3M Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 30/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 16/03/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.75% by End-2Q vs 1.74% Prior (Survey)

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.04 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (NYSE:PKG) by 4,992 shares to 14,955 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Ppl Corp Com Stk (NYSE:PPL).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Limited Liability Co owns 0.24% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,825 shares. Cordasco Net holds 0.03% or 160 shares. Penobscot Inv Company reported 32,617 shares. Beddow Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.39% or 3,425 shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 160,596 shares. Somerset Communications invested in 21,661 shares. 20,069 are held by Gam Hldgs Ag. Legacy Cap Incorporated invested 1.44% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). The California-based Ami Asset Management Corp has invested 1.41% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Cv Starr & Inc Trust reported 5.48% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tru Of Vermont reported 108,588 shares or 1.94% of all its holdings. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has 13,012 shares. S&Co has 57,312 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Howard Capital Management stated it has 6,112 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Fincl reported 189,000 shares stake.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 77,200 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $50.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,297 shares. Raymond James accumulated 0% or 17,605 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 913,522 shares. Piedmont Inv invested 0.02% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 87,655 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.15% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Reilly Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Botty Invsts Lc owns 21,734 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jgp Gestao De Recursos Ltda has 0.35% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 7,914 shares. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 0% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Eventide Asset Management Llc holds 3.47% or 845,168 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 26,408 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 15,158 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Castleark Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 11,210 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $2.16 million activity. $159,250 worth of stock was bought by Barry Richard on Monday, August 12.