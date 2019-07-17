As Saratoga Invt (SAR) Valuation Rose, Black Diamond Capital Management Raised by $840,026 Its Position; Facebook (FB) Holder State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Cut Its Holding

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 38,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 812,470 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.10M, up from 774,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 31,497 shares traded. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 14.18% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 11/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: National Park Week at Saratoga; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.60; 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.53; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area

State Treasurer State Of Michigan decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan sold 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 796,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.71 million, down from 828,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $581.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg disavows memo saying all user growth is good; 22/03/2018 – It might be a good time to do a friend audit on Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Advertisers are still Facebook’s friends despite recent troubles; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden presses Facebook CEO on personal data protection online; 20/03/2018 – Google and Facebook can’t help publishers because they’re built to defeat publishers; 12/04/2018 – McNamee: Facebook Has to ‘Pull Themselves Out of Election Politics’ (Video); 06/04/2018 – Facebook Faces FTC Complaint Filed by Consumer Groups; 13/03/2018 – German antitrust head plans third digital market investigation; 09/05/2018 – Ex-Facebook exec Chamath Palihapitiya: Burgeoning data privacy laws will lead to a massive revaluation of internet companies; 10/04/2018 – FB: After trying to deflect @KamalaHarris , Zuck admits there was an internal conversation, and decision made not to inform users that their data was breached in Cambridge Analytica fiasco. – ! $FB

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 176,434 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Holderness Invests has invested 0.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sterneck Management Ltd Liability reported 2.62% stake. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability has 25,052 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt accumulated 33,070 shares. Hound Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.21M shares or 8.7% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 10,140 shares. Moreover, Loeb Prns has 0% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mcf Advisors Lc holds 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 3,725 shares. Thomasville Savings Bank stated it has 0.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Insight 2811 stated it has 2,489 shares. Cadian Mngmt LP stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Com has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Accredited Invsts, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,538 shares.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M..

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,500 shares to 238,884 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 67,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 516,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

