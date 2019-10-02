As Saratoga Invt (SAR) Share Value Declined, Black Diamond Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $433,440; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Share Price Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Position

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 534,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $181.10M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $83.69. About 3.79 million shares traded or 50.04% up from the average. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 14/05/2018 – UAL EXPANDS SERVICE BETWEEN NEW YORK/NEWARK AND 17 DESTINATIONS; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 08/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC – ON MARCH 5, THE BOARD OF CO INCREASED THE SIZE OF THE BOARD FROM 15 DIRECTORS TO 16 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – United mistakenly flies Kansas-bound dog to Japan; 23/04/2018 – United Continental Expects to Take Delivery of Two More 737 MAX 9 Aircraft This Month; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS – EXPECT 2018 NON-FUEL CASM TO BE DOWN 1 PCT TO FLAT; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PACIFIC UNIT REVENUE AS POSITIVE IN FULL 2ND QTR; 21/03/2018 – UNITED CEO: NEW EMPLOYEE TRAINING STRESSING SAFETY, CARING; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Senator Demands Explanation for Animal Deaths on United Air

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Saratoga Invt Corp (SAR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 18,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 830,530 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.51 million, up from 812,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Saratoga Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.13. About 85,429 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) has risen 4.22% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SAR News: 18/05/2018 – Sandestin Investments Taps Highgate to Manage New Hotel; 17/05/2018 – 15 Summer Dance Festivals, Saratoga to Vail; 14/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment 4Q EPS 89c; 18/03/2018 – WNYT: Sources: Six arrested in connection to Saratoga Co. drug dealing ring; 28/03/2018 – NYSERDA: Albany and Saratoga Counties Announce Multi-Million Dollar Infrastructure Partnership; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Raises Dividend to 51c Vs. 50c; 14/05/2018 – SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP – FOR QTR ENDED FEB 28, AUM WAS $342.7 MLN VS $338.8 MLN FOR QTR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2017; 08/03/2018 – Saratoga Springs Plastic Surgeon Named 2018 “Top Doctor” in Albany, NY Metro Area; 07/03/2018 – Saratoga Hospital partners with Philips to improve patient care and safety; 30/05/2018 – Saratoga Investment Corp. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $0.51 Per Share

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.91 earnings per share, up 27.78% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 5.35 P/E if the $3.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 15,085 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Com owns 31,523 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com reported 1.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). 160,000 were accumulated by Capital Invsts. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Creative Planning has invested 0% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). New York-based Gideon Advsrs has invested 0.92% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 250 shares. 20,353 are held by Twin Tree Mngmt L P. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 777,399 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) holds 0.03% or 17,418 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 1.88 million shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway has invested 0.92% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 253,389 shares in its portfolio.