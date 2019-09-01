As Sap Se Spon Adr (SAP) Stock Declined, Holder Janney Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Career Education (CECO) Shareholder Kenmare Capital Partners Decreased Its Holding by $697,328 as Shares Rose

Kenmare Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc sold 43,583 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The institutional investor held 58,114 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $960,000, down from 101,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kenmare Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 201,388 shares traded. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Career Education 30.9% Owned by Hedge Funds; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se Spon Adr (SAP) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 6,738 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 112,066 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, down from 118,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $119.15. About 593,511 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP says payments to scandal-hit Gupta entities more than thought; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 16/04/2018 – SAP expects to generate new business in the Middle East as a result of Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plan, a senior executive told CNBC; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 26/03/2018 – Visual Bl Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution; 16/04/2018 – German software giant SAP predicts new business in Middle East – and credits Saudi Arabia; 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 3.13 million shares stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys has 0.01% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). First Tru LP owns 95,562 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 22,570 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Geode Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Pennsylvania-based Federated Pa has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Comm Ltd Liability Corp owns 61,300 shares. Secor Cap Advisors Lp accumulated 11,876 shares. Frontier Capital Mngmt Com Llc has 0.81% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) for 6.89 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 9,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management stated it has 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Meeder Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 64,500 shares. Campbell Company Invest Adviser Lc accumulated 24,405 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 16,475 shares.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,993 shares to 109,497 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Grp Plc New Adr (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 689,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgm Resorts Intl (NYSE:MGM).