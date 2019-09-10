As Sap Se (SAP) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Cut Its Holding by $6.52 Million; Hengehold Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $2.45 Million as Stock Price Rose

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 million, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $122.17. About 6.64M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G – SEVERAL NEGATIVE PRICING IMPACTS, INCLUDING U.S. SHAVE CARE REDUCTIONS MADE LAST YEAR, WILL BEGIN TO ANNUALIZE IN NEXT FEW QTRS; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 09/05/2018 – P&G – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT, NEW YORK CITY TIME, AT END OF JUNE 6, 2018

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 56,713 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 199,152 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.99 million, down from 255,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $121.56. About 511,700 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 18/04/2018 – Navigator Business Solutions Releases Turnkey SAP Cloud ERP Solutions for Medical Device and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Indus; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Cloud and Software Rev EUR20.85B to EUR21.25B; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Emdadat Transforms Healthcare with SAP Ariba; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Power Ltd holds 1.41% or 129,150 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation has 0.12% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,760 shares. Lau Assocs Ltd reported 1.93% stake. City Holdings holds 1.92% or 65,291 shares. Blair William And Il holds 654,638 shares. Mcrae Mngmt has 0.24% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,572 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 1.63% or 238,266 shares. Swift Run Capital Mgmt Ltd, Virginia-based fund reported 2,000 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cadinha And Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 10,539 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York invested in 143,746 shares. Us National Bank De owns 5.20 million shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The California-based Leisure has invested 1.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mastrapasqua Asset holds 54,470 shares.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,441 shares to 114,955 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 102,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,894 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).