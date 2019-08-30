As Sap Se (SAP) Valuation Declined, Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.87 Million; Ing Groep N V (ING) Shareholder Lincluden Management LTD Boosted Holding by $1.47 Million as Valuation Declined

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 33,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 92,488 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.68 million, down from 126,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $118.69. About 458,190 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – A Chain of Vulnerabilities to Hack SAP CRM; 16/04/2018 – Talend Updates Data Fabric to Unlock Analytics Potential of SAP Data; 10/04/2018 – SAP revises pricing for core business planning software; 23/04/2018 – SAP Introduces SAP® Digital Manufacturing Cloud; 06/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Sees Future of Procurement; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract

Lincluden Management Ltd increased its stake in Ing Groep N V (ING) by 39.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd bought 122,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.97% . The institutional investor held 430,718 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.23 million, up from 308,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Ing Groep N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.92M shares traded. ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) has declined 27.21% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ING News: 13/03/2018 – ING: Withdrawl Follows Shareholder Reaction; 13/03/2018 – ING backs down over chief’s pay rise; 09/04/2018 – GECINA SA GFCP.PA – GECINA CONCLUDES WITH ING FRANCE THE FIRST SUSTAINABLE IMPROVEMENT LOAN INDEXED ON ITS GRESB RATING; 09/05/2018 – ING GROEP NV – 1Q18 UNDERLYING PRE-TAX RESULT OF EUR 1,686 MLN, UP 2.1% YEAR-ON-YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ING 1Q Pre-Items, Pre-Tax Pft EUR1.67B; 15/03/2018 – SES SA SESFg.LU – BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, COMMERZBANK, HSBC, ING AND J.P. MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 19/03/2018 – ING SAYS NIBC BOOKS ARE COVERED ON BASE DEAL SIZE; 13/03/2018 – ING scraps plan to give chief executive 50% pay rise; 16/05/2018 – ING Life Insurance (079440.KS): Interest Margin And Mortality Margin Lift 1Q18; 25/04/2018 – POLYMETAL – PARTNERED WITH ING TO CONVERT ITS EXISTING BILATERAL CREDIT FACILITY OF US$ 80 MLN WITH BANK INTO A SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE-LINKED LOAN

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 186,150 shares to 366,879 shares, valued at $32.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 9,642 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,049 shares, and has risen its stake in Centennial Resource Dev Inc.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Prweb.com published: “Productsup Integrates with SAP Product Content Hub Solution, Delivering an End-to-end Product Content Flow to Customers – PR Web” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP: Not A Speed Bump – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 26.73 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Recommends Buying 3 High Earnings-Yield Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ING Groep declares EUR 0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ken Fisher Curbs Total, ING Groep Stakes – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about ING Groep N.V. (NYSE:ING) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ING slides 3.9% after Q2 NII disappoints – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ING – Time To Exit This High Yielding Dutch Bank – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 06, 2019.