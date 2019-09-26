As Sap Se (SAP) Stock Price Declined, Martin Investment Management Lifted Stake; Ycg Has Cut Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) as Stock Rose

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 15.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 13,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 101,481 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.88M, up from 87,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 1.55M shares traded or 97.57% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution; 13/04/2018 – SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Riess; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES; 21/03/2018 – ACANDO ACANb.ST – EXTENDS PARTNERSHIP WITH SAP; 07/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: SAP Expected EU1.5b; 3Y FRN, 8Y, 12Y; 23/04/2018 – SIFLEX Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its SAP Application

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.93. About 981,620 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – CONSENSUS FORECAST FOR MARCH QTR PROFIT WAS 1.84 BLN RUPEES; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine amid LatAm slowdown; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman

Martin Investment Management Llc, which manages about $585.57M and $397.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 14,223 shares to 93,632 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,789 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of SAP Jumped Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Workday Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating to Deliver Keynote at SAP® Ariba® Live in Sydney – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18M for 25.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.03% or 3,986 shares. 494,004 were accumulated by Fincl Advisers Ltd Co. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 0.11% or 5.50 million shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.81% or 1.58M shares. Gamble Jones Counsel invested in 0.16% or 25,748 shares. Amer Trust Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Amer Comml Bank invested in 0.3% or 13,161 shares. Loudon Invest Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.23% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Com holds 25,162 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Company holds 200 shares. Pnc Financial Services Grp has invested 0.11% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hm Payson And Co accumulated 115,442 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 20,005 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Etftrends.com‘s news article titled: “Staples ETFs Are Hot, But Big Holdings Are Pricey – ETF Trends” with publication date: September 26, 2019.