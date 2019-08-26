As Sap Se (SAP) Stock Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $8.68 Million; As Prudential Financial (PRU) Shares Declined, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 81.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 75,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 16,750 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 92,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 292,701 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 25/04/2018 – Gigya Solutions from SAP Help Companies Protect Customer Data and Build Trust across Greater China; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste across the Healthcare and Food Supply Chains; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence; 10/04/2018 – SAP Announces First Collaboration in esports and Becomes the Official Innovation Partner of Team Liquid

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel increased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 45.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 20,980 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 14,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 1.13M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Kentucky youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Ohio youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Paloma Rambana of Tallahassee, Florida named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 15/03/2018 – Prudential Financial Returns as Presenting Partner of Hispanicize 2018; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – Two Hawaii youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q EPS $3.14; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 15,373 shares to 859,945 shares, valued at $84.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 108,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (QUAL).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 26.72 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.