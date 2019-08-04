As Sap Se (SAP) Stock Declined, Jane Street Group Lowered Stake by $32.03 Million; Osterweis Capital Management Has Raised Bio Techne (TECH) Stake by $1.49 Million as Valuation Rose

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 96.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 278,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 9,042 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 287,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 652,082 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 27/04/2018 – DGAP-DD: SAP SE english; 24/04/2018 – SAP Awards Petrosoft as Top Innovation Partner; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 10/04/2018 – Xi Afterglow May Sap Demand at Aussie 10-Year Sale: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – Beyond the Middle East, Mucic said that SAP was seeing a lot of growth in China after investing “billions of euros” over the last five-to-six years and building up distribution a well as research and development capacity in the country; 22/05/2018 – XITING Announces a New Release of the Xiting Authorizations Management Suite (XAMS) with Enhancements Including Machine Learning, GDPR Compliance, and SAP License Optimization; 31/05/2018 – EY launches integrated digital solution built on SAP® Cloud Platform to help businesses manage risk and compliance challenges; 16/04/2018 – There is a big push toward cloud computing in Saudi Arabia, according to Luka Mucic, chief financial officer at SAP

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 44,935 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.92 million, up from 37,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $206.02. About 78,060 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 02/05/2018 – BIO-TECHNE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Releases Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc by 49,355 shares to 204,230 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 82,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,305 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

