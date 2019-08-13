As Sap Se (SAP) Shares Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $245.11 Million; Lakewood Capital Management LP Increased Stake in Brunswick (BC)

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54 million, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 290,351 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP execs see margin gains beyond 2020 as cloud costs subside; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 17/05/2018 – SAP Brings Built-In Support to SAP S/4HANA® Cloud; 16/04/2018 – SAP expects to generate new business in the Middle East as a result of Saudi Arabia’s “Vision 2030” plan, a senior executive told CNBC; 23/04/2018 – SAP Ariba Makes Manufacturing Awesome; 20/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Live: The Journey Continues; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Cloud and Software Rev EUR20.85B to EUR21.25B; 30/05/2018 – Diamond Sponsor Onapsis to Speak on Multiple Topics at SAPPHIRE NOW® and Showcase Best Practices for Securing SAP S/4HANA and Cloud Projects; 03/05/2018 – Argentine Investors Tested as Disjointed Policies Sap Confidence

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 32.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 725,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 2.94 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.78 million, up from 2.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.09. About 381,179 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 21/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Introduces New Sprint Pontoon; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in Brunswick; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 07/03/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Receives Eleventh Consecutive NMMA CSI Award; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY ADJ DILUTED EPS WAS $1.01; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.01, EST. 94C; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable

More notable recent Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Brunswick Announces Sale of Fitness Business NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Liberty Tax, Vitamin Shoppe, Salesforce, Roper, Permira, – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Brunswick Corporation (BC) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Nike, Celect, Bonaccord, Wafra, AEI, Genstar, Hackman Capital – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brunswick Releases First Quarter 2019 Earnings NYSE:BC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 32,500 shares to 588,340 shares, valued at $75.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 792,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile invested in 1,885 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings, a France-based fund reported 1.13M shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Essex Investment Mngmt Company Lc invested in 4,138 shares. Blackrock has 7.68M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 18,787 shares. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership holds 12,925 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested 0.04% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Davidson Kempner Cap Lp invested 1.35% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Us Financial Bank De has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 39,736 shares. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 136,948 shares. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 51 shares.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 27.26 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What SAP Can Acquire To Meet Its Revenue Shortfall – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAP and Karlie Kloss: Partnering to Maximize the Power of Experience to Inspire Young Women in STEAM – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.