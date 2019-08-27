As Sap Se (SAP) Shares Declined, Holder Sustainable Growth Advisers LP Has Decreased by $14.38 Million Its Holding; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Shareholder Willingdon Wealth Management Has Upped Stake

Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 22740% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willingdon Wealth Management bought 10,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 10,278 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 million, up from 45 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $125.62. About 613,600 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 05/03/2018 – Gaia to Participate in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12-13, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms the CTL Rating of Times Square Hotel Trust; 07/03/2018 – SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 16/04/2018 – POST BANK IN BULGARIA SIGNS EU58M DEAL FOR MARRIOTT HOTEL; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 15/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Adds Marriott International, Exits Kilroy: 13F

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp analyzed 125,060 shares as the company's stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.36M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.59M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $146.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $120.16. About 367,757 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp, which manages about $6.01 billion and $9.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sponsore by 91,199 shares to 335,060 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36B for 27.06 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Willingdon Wealth Management, which manages about $239.04M and $407.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 78,332 shares to 13,944 shares, valued at $665,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)