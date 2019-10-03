As Sap Se (SAP) Shares Declined, Cls Investments Raised by $352,920 Its Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Cim Investment Mangement Has Lifted Position by $599,445

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 112.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 3,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 6,558 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14M, up from 3,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $154.89. About 1.94M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/03/2018 – UK JAN GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -2.5 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES +0.5 PCT 3M/3M; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – 3M Trims High-End of Guidance Range — Earnings Review; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY INDUSTRIAL SALES OF $3.1 BILLION, UP 7.1 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Cls Investments Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 2316.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc bought 2,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 2,707 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370,000, up from 112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $115.19. About 267,117 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 07/03/2018 – Procurement Gets More Responsible with SAP Ariba; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS HAS MADE SIGNIFICANT CHANGES TO GLOBAL COMPLIANCE PROCESSES; 06/03/2018 – Global Energy Company Selects TIS eFLOW® AP for SAP; 08/03/2018 – SAP CO-OPERATING WITH U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, S. AFRICA POLICE; 10/04/2018 – SAP revises pricing for core business planning software; 16/05/2018 – SAP and PROS Team up to Provide One-Stop Commerce and Merchandising Solution for Airlines; 18/04/2018 – 10Pearls Acquires Kash Solutions, a SAP Ariba Partner

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03B and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rite Aid Corp by 225,908 shares to 11,548 shares, valued at $92,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,350 shares, and cut its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG).