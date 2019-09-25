As Sap Se (SAP) Share Value Declined, Toron Capital Markets Cut Its Holding by $14.05 Million; Mak Capital One Lifted Its Stake in Agilysys (AGYS) by $7.07 Million

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Agilysys Inc (AGYS) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 336,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.86% . The hedge fund held 2.41 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.72 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Agilysys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $621.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 174,750 shares traded or 15.51% up from the average. Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) has risen 51.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 08/03/2018 – Agilysys to Highlight Next-Generation Hospitality Software Solutions at HT-NEXT in San Diego; 24/05/2018 – AGILYSYS INC AGYS.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF ABOUT 10 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 97.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 7,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 168 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $311,000, down from 7,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $118.68. About 759,719 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS CSS Rev EUR4.95B to EUR5.15B; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE EXECUTIVES SUSPENDED IN JULY 2017 HAVE RESIGNED WITHOUT SEVERANCE; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 13/04/2018 – Correct: SAP Extends Contract of Chief Human Resources Officer Ries; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Cloud Rev EUR1.07B; 22/03/2018 – NEORIS Included in Gartner Magic Quadrant Among Global SAP Implementation Service Providers; 05/04/2018 – SAP: Strategic Move Will Strengthen Intelligent Customer Experience Suite of Solutions; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 27/04/2018 – DGAP-DD: SAP SE english

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 26.73 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Did Elliott Management And The Oracle-Microsoft Deal Impact SAP’s Q2 Results? – Forbes” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” published on August 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Beware of Valuation Risks on Workday Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of SAP Jumped Wednesday – Motley Fool” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,304 shares to 7,476 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 75,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agilysys’ Run Looks To Be Near An End – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Agilysys, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AGYS) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : NVDA, BIDU, AMAT, IQ, AINV, VNET, BOOT, REDU, AGYS, LTM, VJET – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 21 sales for $9.06 million activity. On Monday, September 9 the insider Kingsley Jebaseelan bought $51,180. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $251,300 was bought by SRINIVASAN RAMESH.

Mak Capital One Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion and $210.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 600,000 shares to 3.44M shares, valued at $94.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.