As Sap Se (SAP) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Trimmed Its Position; Platinum Investment Management LTD Holds Position in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 24.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd bought 382,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 1.93 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $159.05M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.99. About 1.91 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 9.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Skyworks Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWKS); 01/05/2018 – Skyworks Solutions climbed 3 percent in after-hours trading, following gains of 4.77 percent during Tuesday’s session; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q REV. $913.4M, EST. $910.9M; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct; 06/04/2018 – JOHN CHEVEDDEN URGES SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST RATIFICATION OF SPECIAL MEETING PROVISIONS PROPOSAL ‘DO-NOTHING MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL’; 25/04/2018 – Apple represents 35 to 40 percent of Skyworks’ sales, according to the firm; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q Adj EPS $1.64; 03/05/2018 – SKYWORKS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.60; 03/05/2018 – Skyworks 2Q EPS $1.50

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 6,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 24,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 31,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $143.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 765,173 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO 24.8-25.3 BLN EUROS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY VS 24.6-25.1 BLN TO REFLECT CALLIDUS DEAL; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 16/04/2018 – Beyond the Middle East, Mucic said that SAP was seeing a lot of growth in China after investing “billions of euros” over the last five-to-six years and building up distribution a well as research and development capacity in the country; 08/03/2018 – SAP CO-OPERATING WITH U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, S. AFRICA POLICE; 06/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Sees Future of Procurement; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 01/05/2018 – Deloitte Receives Four 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards; 20/03/2018 – SAP Ariba Live: The Journey Continues

