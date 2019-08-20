As Sap Se (SAP) Share Price Declined, Holder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lifted Its Position; Fiera Capital Decreased Its Position in Henry Jack & Assoc (JKHY) as Market Value Declined

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (JKHY) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 7,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.70% . The institutional investor held 297,742 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.31M, down from 305,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $140.18. About 385,112 shares traded or 3.70% up from the average. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) has risen 3.40% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical JKHY News: 13/03/2018 CAFC: JOAO BOCK TRANSACTION SYSTEMS v. JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #16-1887 – 2018-03-13; 27/03/2018 – Seven Banks in Seven Months Select Jack Henry & Associates’ Core Director Platform; 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q EPS 93C, EST. 86C; 30/05/2018 – Jack Henry Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 30/04/2018 – Intelledox Joins the Symitar Vendor Integration Program; 16/05/2018 – Centric Bank Moves to Jack Henry Banking’s SilverLake System; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JKHY); 01/05/2018 – JACK HENRY 3Q REV. $384.7M, EST. $376.6M; 03/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Ranked Number 12 on America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 08/05/2018 – Jack Henry & Associates Partners with Autobooks to Deliver Enhanced Small Business Banking Functionality

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $118.27. About 225,494 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 23/05/2018 – Rimini Street Delivers Premium SAP Support to Solar Frontier; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution; 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 05/03/2018 TCS Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Magic Quadrant for SAP Application Services, Worldwide by Gartner; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Investigation of South Africa Unit Finds More Payments to Entities Tied to Gupta Family; 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste ac; 21/03/2018 – Saluting Putin May Sap Trump’s Mueller Fight: Balance of Power; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 26/03/2018 – Visual Bl Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 08/03/2018 – SAP PAID GUPTA-LINKED ENTITIES TO WIN SOUTH AFRICA CONTRACTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold JKHY shares while 131 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 68.45 million shares or 3.77% less from 71.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burt Wealth Advsr has invested 0.05% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity reported 130,888 shares stake. Korea Inv holds 0.05% or 84,946 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama has invested 0.02% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). Arrow Financial Corporation reported 120 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 33 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 180,530 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested 0.01% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). D E Shaw owns 98,363 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 14,819 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt Comm holds 8,551 shares. Canandaigua National Bank & Co holds 2,040 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 0.02% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY). California-based Eqis Cap Management has invested 0.14% in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 1,150 shares to 2,650 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 93,877 shares in the quarter, for a total of 819,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,699 shares to 18,274 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.