As Sap Se (SAP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Raised Holding; Enersys (ENS) Holder Guggenheim Capital Has Cut Its Holding by $1.02 Million

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Enersys (ENS) by 58.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 15,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,086 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $723,000, down from 26,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Enersys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $65.61. About 152,306 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 22/03/2018 – EnerSys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 28.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 9,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,787 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 34,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $138.48. About 475,289 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP RAISES 2018 NON-IFRS OPERATING PROFIT OUTLOOK TO 7.35-7.5 BLN EUROS FROM 7.3-7.5 BLN; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 19/03/2018 – SAP Pushes to Cloud, Customers in Tow: Q&A; 08/03/2018 – Germany’s SAP admits misconduct in South Africa Gupta deals; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with SAP CFO Luka Mucic; 08/03/2018 – SAP: PROBE FOUND PAYMENTS TO GUPTA-RELATED ENTITIES; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 09/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: South Africa Puts Spotlight on SAP’s Compliance; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12,553 shares to 94,456 shares, valued at $29.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 60,151 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.70 million activity.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $56.86M for 12.43 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ENS shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 40.28 million shares or 3.38% less from 41.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.