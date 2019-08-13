As Sap Se (SAP) Market Value Declined, Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $245.11 Million; As Home Depot (HD) Stock Price Rose, Boyar Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $1.75 Million

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85M, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.05. About 1.79M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $3.98B; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 14/05/2018 – Home Depot employees share 10 insider facts many shoppers don’t know; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.82. About 275,354 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 22/05/2018 – New Technology Partnership: SAP and the Mercedes EQ Formula E Team Power Up for the Future; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 08/03/2018 – SAP HAS STRENGTHENED LEGAL, COMPLIANCE TEAMS IN AFRICA MARKET; 26/03/2018 – Visual BI Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Sap’s New Notes; Outlook Stable

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: "Microsoft, Adobe and SAP are making progress in their campaign against Salesforce – CNBC" on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "SAP: Recent Weakness Turns Into Good Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha" published on August 08, 2019, Forbes.com published: "Why Has SAP's Stock Gained 50% Since 2014? – Forbes" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Trade war sinks SAP's Q2; shares -6% – Seeking Alpha" published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "SAP SE (SAP) Q2 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $211.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Linde Plc by 373,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,059 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.37B for 27.21 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is The Home Depot, Inc.'s (NYSE:HD) 58% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance" on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Home Depot Pros And Cons – Seeking Alpha" published on February 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Bearish Home Depot Trade – Benzinga" on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com" published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com's news article titled: "Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga" with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.91 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

