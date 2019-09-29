As Sap Se (SAP) Market Value Declined, Holder Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Trimmed Holding by $525,368; Shareholder Fruth Investment Management Lifted Ensco International (ESV) Position

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ensco International Inc (ESV) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 49,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 68,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Ensco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 45.78% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 3,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 195,289 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.72M, down from 199,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.44. About 1.33M shares traded or 86.95% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP SE: Cloud and Software Revenue Growth Above FY Guidance; 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems; 14/05/2018 – DXC Technology Announces New Offering to Transition and Transform SAP® Solutions to Amazon Web Services; 09/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: South Africa Puts Spotlight on SAP’s Compliance; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 06/03/2018 – SAP Expands User Experience Across All-Analytics Platform; 07/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: SAP Expected EU1.5b; 3Y FRN, 8Y, 12Y; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP COMMENTS ON PAYMENTS LINKED TO S. AFRICA’S GUPTAS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 164 investors sold ESV shares while 10 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 2.47 million shares or 99.13% less from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Corecommodity Management Ltd has 0.2% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Ameritas Incorporated stated it has 58,143 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fruth Investment reported 68,907 shares stake. Alphamark Advsrs accumulated 0.02% or 4,472 shares. General American Investors invested 0.27% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Eqis invested in 13,053 shares. Hourglass Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 259,170 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Basswood Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 1,996 shares. Jnba Financial Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Robotti Robert stated it has 1.86% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 47,088 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares. Shah Capital Mgmt holds 4.83% or 1.02M shares.

Fruth Investment Management, which manages about $276.93M and $249.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 4,937 shares to 18,096 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36B for 26.45 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.