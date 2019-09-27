As Sap Ag Spon Adr (SAP) Stock Value Declined, Lazard Asset Management Has Cut Position; As Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Gotham Asset Management Has Increased Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Sap Ag Spon Adr (SAP) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc sold 9,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 1.76M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240.26M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sap Ag Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $117.66. About 1.81M shares traded or 138.85% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 26/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South Africa investigates $60 million SAP contract; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to ClOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 24/05/2018 – Attunity Introduces Gold Client for Data Protection to Enable GDPR Compliance for SAP® Environments; 06/03/2018 – SAP Expands User Experience Across All-Analytics Platform; 25/04/2018 – ExceleratedS2P Receives SAP® Ariba EMEA North Partner of the Year Award; 16/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with SAP CFO Luka Mucic; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software; 17/05/2018 – Symmetry and United VARs Tap into Cloud Hosting Momentum Driven by SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA Migrations

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 11.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 42,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 408,509 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.71 million, up from 366,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $74.03. About 10.15 million shares traded or 3.09% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC MELANOMA; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie and Rice University establish K.C. Nicolaou Research Accelerator to advance therapies in oncology; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDS IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION AND RECALL OF MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS MEDICINE ZINBRYTA; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 26.50 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albermarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 5,220 shares to 5,349 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) by 29,590 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Rh 0 07/15/22 (Prn).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 122,130 shares to 54,369 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 270,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,612 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

