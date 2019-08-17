As Sap Ag (SAP) Stock Price Declined, Cardinal Capital Management Increased by $494,500 Its Holding; As Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined, Cabot Wealth Management Lowered Holding

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sap Ag (SAP) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 54,088 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 49,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sap Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 291,770 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 24/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE -U.S. bill would force tech companies to disclose foreign software probes; 25/04/2018 – PowerPlan Named Finalist for 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 27/04/2018 – Uneecops Technologies Receives ‘Net New Name Partner of the Year Award 2017’ by SAP; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 15/05/2018 – SAP NS2 Announces Acquisition of Technology Management Associates (TMA); 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP COMMENTS ON PAYMENTS LINKED TO S. AFRICA’S GUPTAS; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment

Cabot Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 67.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cabot Wealth Management Inc sold 11,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 5,473 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $983,000, down from 16,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.25% or $10.79 during the last trading session, reaching $159.56. About 25.38M shares traded or 140.55% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA and Arm Partner to Bring Deep Learning to Billions of IoT Devices; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Sitting Pretty as Analyst Day Kicks Off — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia halts self-driving tests in wake of Uber accident; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap invested in 1,782 shares. Delta Capital Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 1,235 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 851,422 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring stated it has 0.76% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Central Asset & Mgmt Holdg (Hk) accumulated 2,655 shares or 1.33% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 616,350 shares. Tcw Gp Incorporated has invested 1.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Roundview Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 3,002 shares. Tower Research Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested in 0.11% or 10,321 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Com holds 0.23% or 3,311 shares in its portfolio. F&V Cap Llc has 0.3% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,903 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.03% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.04% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 12,519 were accumulated by Webster Bank N A. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 191,677 shares.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $552.75 million and $454.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 38,826 shares to 595,918 shares, valued at $18.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 7,709 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,636 shares, and has risen its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).