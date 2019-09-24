As Sap Adr (SAP) Shares Declined, Saturna Capital Raised Position by $1.75 Million; Marco Investment Management Trimmed Realty Income (O) Holding as Share Value Declined

Marco Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (O) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc sold 5,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.13% . The institutional investor held 47,813 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 53,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Realty Income Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 27,201 shares traded. Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has risen 25.00% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.00% the S&P500. Some Historical O News: 27/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Realty Income Corp $350m 7Y +125#; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME 1Q FFO/SHR 79C, EST. 78C; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO Was $224.9 M; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q FFO 79c/Shr; 27/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Realty Income Corp $500m 7Y +125; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income Sees 2018 FFO $3.11/Shr-FFO $3.19/Shr; 08/05/2018 – Realty Income 1Q EPS 29c; 08/05/2018 – REALTY INCOME CORP – FFO PER SHARE FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 INCREASED WAS $0.79

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Sap Adr (SAP) by 4.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 330,442 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.20 million, up from 317,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Sap Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 19,673 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/04/2018 – There is a big push toward cloud computing in Saudi Arabia, according to Luka Mucic, chief financial officer at SAP; 04/04/2018 – HEMISPHERX BIOPHARMA – AMENDED TO INCLUDE MANAGEMENT OF A SAP IN CANADA FOR PATIENTS SUFFERING FROM MYALGIC ENCEPHALOMYELITIS/CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME; 04/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services SAP Competency Status; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 24/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Named to CIOReview’s Top 20 Most Promising SAP Solution Providers 2018; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Total Revenue EUR24.8B to EUR25.3B; 30/05/2018 – NTT Group Brings Top Leadership and Award-Winning Teams to SAP SAPPHIRE NOW®; 23/05/2018 – Dorman Products, Inc. Uses Attunity Gold Client to Recognize Increased Efficiencies in Its SAP® Environment; 08/03/2018 – ESKOM TO UNDERTAKE OWN INVESTIGATION ON SAP CONTRACT; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 25,379 shares to 2,855 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,455 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Analysts await Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 2.47% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.81 per share. O’s profit will be $264.13 million for 22.93 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Realty Income Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.22% EPS growth.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 30,000 shares to 50,239 shares, valued at $2.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 15,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold O shares while 159 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 217.33 million shares or 0.81% more from 215.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management owns 44,053 shares. Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) holds 0.08% or 71,224 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Management Limited Company owns 55,492 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Voya Invest Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,013 shares. 9,115 were accumulated by Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.22% or 320,475 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Howe And Rusling holds 0% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) or 304 shares. Private Asset Management has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). First Foundation, a California-based fund reported 4,312 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Inc has 0.03% invested in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) for 282,838 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 0.02% in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 53,828 shares. Benedict Advisors owns 21,789 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio.