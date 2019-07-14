As Santander Consumer Usa Holdi (SC) Valuation Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed by $18.91 Million Its Holding; Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Increased Its Concho Res (CXO) Stake by $22.09 Million as Stock Declined

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi (SC) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 900,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.94M, down from 4.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Holdi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.96. About 1.17 million shares traded or 2.87% up from the average. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality

Caymus Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 329.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp bought 200,810 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 261,700 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04M, up from 60,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $102.19. About 920,183 shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 24.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION WAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF EACH COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into RSP Permian, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Concho Resources Inc; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Board Will Be Expanded to 11 Directors; 13/04/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC CXO.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $164 FROM $159; 28/03/2018 – Permian M&A: head Concho; 28/03/2018 – Concho CEO Sees RSP Deal as `Road Map’ for Consolidating Permian; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO HOLDERS TO OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30 billion and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.34M shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $72.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 385,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 634,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $316.59M for 7.21 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 59,713 shares. 1.01M were reported by First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership. 29,017 were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd Co. 154,001 are owned by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 142,169 shares. 500,000 were accumulated by Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd. Element Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 110,063 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 14,736 shares. Qs Invsts Lc, New York-based fund reported 117,107 shares. Amalgamated Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 48 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm Ny accumulated 6,935 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 1.35 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amer Group reported 2,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $223,020 activity.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 770,000 shares to 559,456 shares, valued at $22.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 215,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.75 million shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).