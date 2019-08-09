As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Valuation Rose, Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted by $61.43 Million Its Position; Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Declined While One Capital Management Has Lifted by $542,370 Its Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 605,558 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 04/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company's stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $158.26. About 7.73M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (NYSE:CCO) by 331,262 shares to 1.78M shares, valued at $9.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.99M shares, and cut its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 0.03% or 152,478 shares. 256,845 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Gluskin Sheff And Assocs holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 445,213 shares. Hightower Advisors invested in 206,736 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 88,500 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 11,860 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Us Bancshares De has 2,555 shares. Hightower Ser Lta owns 0.04% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 15,280 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 6.86M shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Com has 941,877 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gru reported 2,112 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP reported 72,231 shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). State Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 50,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1,092 shares stake. Psagot House Ltd invested in 1.04% or 136,789 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 116,363 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,699 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 5,777 shares. Dillon invested 1.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 9,697 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Hayek Kallen Invest Management owns 4,655 shares. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca owns 0.43% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 2,837 shares. Highbridge Cap Management Limited invested in 11,400 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Westover Ltd Llc has 3,994 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc invested in 0.86% or 1,355 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 93,600 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.13% or 111,552 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Llc (Wy) holds 1,926 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio.