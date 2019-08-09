As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Trimmed Its Holding by $26.16 Million; Ppl (PPL) Shareholder Moors & Cabot Has Cut Holding by $617,117 as Market Value Declined

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51 million, down from 10.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.94. About 605,558 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 02/05/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK ISSUES SEK500M 4-YEAR SR UNSECURED FRN; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.81. About 3.68 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP SAYS EXPECTS TO REITERATE ITS 2018 EARNINGS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $238.88 million for 10.05 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year's $0.64 per share. SC's profit will be $238.88 million for 10.05 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 10,050 shares to 19,944 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.