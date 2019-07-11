As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wellington Management Group Llp Has Decreased Its Position; Bank Of Nova Scotia Lifted Its Position in Interpublic Group Cos (IPG) as Market Value Declined

Bank Of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (IPG) by 342.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia bought 287,454 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 371,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 84,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Interpublic Group Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 729,858 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has declined 6.77% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – CONFIRMS THAT COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 FINANCIAL TARGETS; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 03/05/2018 – McCann Worldgroup Promotes Chris Macdonald And Nannette Dufour; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Rev $2.17B; 04/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 02/05/2018 – McCann Creative Work Recognized at Global D&AD As Most Awarded Campaign in Show’s History; 21/03/2018 – McCann Repeats as Network of the Year at ANDY Awards; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 48,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,218 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 120,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.92. About 336,431 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 6.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Am Banker [Reg]: Look out Ally, Santander Consumer: Here comes Fiat Chrysler; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 2.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SC’s profit will be $317.99 million for 7.20 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 96,998 shares to 117,283 shares, valued at $7.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 877,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 44,116 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Dupont holds 23,474 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability invested in 2,255 shares. Philadelphia Mgmt Of San Francisco Limited Liability Company owns 397,618 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 623,566 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jennison Assoc holds 0% or 59,713 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 857,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 1.26 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 56,846 shares. Sterling Lc stated it has 186,710 shares. Paragon Capital Mngmt stated it has 15,774 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 189,735 shares.

More notable recent Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ingevity’s John Fortson to present at BMO Capital Markets 2019 Chemicals & Packaging Conference on June 27, 2019 – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “McEwen Mining Announces Management Additions Toronto Stock Exchange:MUX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Form 8-K Benefitfocus,Inc. For: Jul 10 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Santander Consumer USA adopts $400M stock buyback program – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. GREENIAUS H JOHN also bought $199,988 worth of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $25.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 47,433 shares to 65,637 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aptiv Plc by 6,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,718 shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 38,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Victory Capital Mgmt Inc reported 5.80 million shares. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.54% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 56,169 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd, New York-based fund reported 426,113 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co, Delaware-based fund reported 4,524 shares. Junto Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.85% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 95,300 shares. Black Creek Investment holds 4.2% or 5.85M shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,850 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 310,645 shares. 4.78M were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Sei Investments Co has 0.04% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 622,076 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0% or 34,673 shares.