As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Carlson Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Maple Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 212,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 488,382 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, down from 700,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.1. About 305,083 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,181 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.44M, up from 19,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $380.96. About 2.11M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER’S CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 27/03/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for the Global Top 5 Commercial Aircraft Manufacturers – Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Embraer, ATR – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Korean Air to inspect Boeing engines; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Hope to Open China Jet-Finishing Center This Year; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,756 shares. Keystone Fin Planning owns 14,187 shares. American Natl Registered Inv Advisor owns 5,805 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.18% or 224,025 shares. First Personal Fincl Services invested in 731 shares. First Business Services holds 0.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,380 shares. First Bancorporation Of Hutchinson holds 0.25% or 1,216 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Mgmt invested 0.48% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 2,564 were accumulated by Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc reported 26,550 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Pitcairn Comm stated it has 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Amarillo Bank, Texas-based fund reported 4,776 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has 24,368 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,763 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SC shares while 75 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 100.73 million shares or 4.83% less from 105.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) or 17,668 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 1.26% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Bridgeway Capital reported 0.06% stake. Hightower Tru Lta invested in 26,174 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Ls Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 17,815 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii has 11,430 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 17,015 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 15,668 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 979,242 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 2,555 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% or 15,137 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Rafferty Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 31,516 shares.

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.80 million for 9.74 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $6.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 105,098 shares to 603,941 shares, valued at $104.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 112,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG).