As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Share Price Rose, Windacre Partnership Cut by $26.16 Million Its Position; Macquarie Group LTD Cut Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Position as Shares Rose

Macquarie Group Ltd decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macquarie Group Ltd sold 523,447 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 486,357 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 15/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. Volume Rises More Than Triple Avg; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 1.25 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 8.97M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.51 million, down from 10.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 664,968 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Santander Consumer Bank AS at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $228.35M for 9.74 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Pnc Finance Ser Inc accumulated 23,456 shares. Millennium Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 210,604 are held by Continental Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 46,423 shares. Ajo LP has 120,459 shares. Dupont Corp has 23,474 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Minnesota-based Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Gam Ag holds 53,014 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0% stake. Paragon Management Limited has 15,774 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 1.26M shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Company reported 10,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 160,626 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Juncture Wealth Strategies, a Arizona-based fund reported 4,500 shares. Hartford Mgmt stated it has 80,054 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Inc holds 91,417 shares. Strategic Limited Liability holds 0.11% or 3,451 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Affinity Limited Liability Corp has 1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cornerstone holds 2,848 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 1.45% or 69,887 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd accumulated 36,434 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Eastern Bankshares has invested 0.18% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co accumulated 490,616 shares or 0.36% of the stock. North Star Asset reported 2,411 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0% or 88 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 0.11% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4.40M shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.32M for 18.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.