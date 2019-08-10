As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Share Price Rose, Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Trimmed Its Stake by $13.82 Million; Capstone Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Verisign (Put) (VRSN)

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Verisign Inc (Put) (VRSN) by 536.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 5,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27M, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Verisign Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $207.82. About 663,924 shares traded or 10.93% up from the average. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Adj EPS $1.07; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 62.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 657,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 397,618 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.40M, down from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.74. About 463,140 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer USA (SC) Weakness Said Tied to Earlier Rumors Related to Fiat (FCAU); 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares to 502,495 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG) by 23,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,964 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Analysts await Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 4.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SC’s profit will be $231.82M for 9.98 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proxima Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.56% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Assetmark stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 21,821 were reported by Utah Retirement. Caxton Associates Lp owns 1.53% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 500,000 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 23,810 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 1.16 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Symphony Asset Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Balyasny Asset Llc owns 781,286 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 154,001 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 857,500 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 340,448 shares. Canyon Cap Limited Liability reported 4.95% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 160,626 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artemis Inv Llp owns 1.32 million shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1.35 million shares.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 28,897 shares to 16,503 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 5.72M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 958,209 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

