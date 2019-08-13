As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Share Price Rose, Canyon Capital Advisors Raised Holding; Sysco (SYY) Shareholder Btc Capital Management Boosted Position by $454,410

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03M, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 611,736 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 06/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES 8 TRANCHES OF SANTANDER CONSUMER SPAIN AUTO; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 30/03/2018 – Santander Consumer USA’s Redesigned Website Features New Customer Tools And Enhanced Functionality; 30/05/2018 – SC: Santander Consumer slides after report of Chrysler sales, fi; 22/05/2018 – Mahesh Aditya Named Chief Risk Officer of Santander Holdings USA, Inc; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 6,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 45,558 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, up from 38,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 5.19M shares traded or 103.72% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 04/05/2018 – SYSCO INVENTORY CONTROL WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 683:UNION; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q EPS 63c; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 04/04/2018 – Sysco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 10.00 million shares to 50.00 million shares, valued at $54.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 800,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 433,673 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 97,134 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp reported 2,112 shares stake. Gluskin Sheff Assoc Inc reported 445,213 shares stake. New York-based Hudson Bay Ltd Partnership has invested 0.1% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 6,024 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 56,846 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas-based Hightower Serv Lta has invested 0.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Citigroup stated it has 340,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Street has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 1.32 million were accumulated by Artemis Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership. 857,500 were accumulated by Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Jacobs Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.04% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Sei Invests has invested 0% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). United Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) for 17,383 shares.

