As Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) Market Value Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Has Upped Holding by $1.43 Million; Brave Asset Management Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $1.96 Million as Share Value Declined

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 68,211 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.72 million, up from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 727,695 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Volume Surges Almost 28 Times Average; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C, EST. 40C; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER BANK AG TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Santander Consumer USA Holdings In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SC); 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.67; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income of $242 million; 08/03/2018 Santander Consumer USA and AutoGravity Work to Transform the Car-Buying and Financing Journey

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 5,148 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 4,281 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 9,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.59% or $15.6 during the last trading session, reaching $355.59. About 5.63 million shares traded or 32.52% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 04/04/2018 – Boeing says India’s Jet Airways signs firm order for 75 737 MAX jets; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 05/05/2018 – First NASA lander to study Mars’ interior due for California launch; 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO Downplays Impact of Trump Canceling Iran Licenses; 20/04/2018 – FOR MEDIA ONLY: Boeing to Host Shareholder Meeting in Chicago; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 08/05/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 268 THROUGH APRIL 30; 10/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS LION AIR’S 737 MAX 10 ORDER WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED IN ITS ORDER BOOK; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 36.89 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32 million and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 10,585 shares to 77,303 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 2,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 611,381 shares to 1.22 million shares, valued at $61.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 239,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,400 shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP).